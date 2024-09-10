11 suspected human trafficking victims found at Cave Junction illegal grow

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Eleven suspected human trafficking victims were found during an authorized search of an illegal marijuana grow in Cave Junction.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, police served a warrant to a property on June Drive Tuesday.

During the search, officers found roughly 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana, over 6,200 marijuana plants, as well as several electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

Based on information gathered, police say they believe 11 people located on the property are suspected victims of human trafficking for exploited labor.

The individuals have been referred to UNETE, Center for Farm Worker and Immigrant Advocacy for resources and guidance.

The primary suspect was not present during the raid, but is facing multiple marijuana-related charges as well as unlawful appropriation of water.

No further information is available.

