11-year-old plans birthday fundraiser for Almeda Fire victims

PHOENIX, Ore. — An 11-year-old girl who lost her home in the Almeda Fire wants to dedicate her birthday this year to help her community rebuild.
Adrianna Garcia Campbell and her family of five lived in the Coleman Creek Estates where some 100 homes were destroyed by the recent wildfire.
As her birthday approaches this Sunday, Campbell didn’t want the day to just be about her but wanted to help others.
“Some people weren’t home so they lost literally everything, they didn’t get anything. So I just want to raise money for them so they at least have clothes to wear,” said Campbell.
Right now, Campbell is looking for a local business that will allow her to hold a drive-through car wash with all the money raised going to help fire victims.
If you have a spot to offer or want to learn more about the project, contact 541-838-2281.
