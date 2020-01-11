11-year-old student kills teacher in Mexico school shooting

TORREON, Mexico (NBC) – There was a deadly school shooting in Mexico Friday.
Police said an 11-year-old boy with two guns walked into a school, killed a teacher and injured at least six others before he killed himself.
The mayor of Torreon said the boy shot a female teacher in a private school known as Colegio Cervantes.
Five other students and another teacher were wounded.
The governor of the state said the boy’s mother had died years ago and he didn’t have problems at the school.
Though homicides have hit record levels in Mexico, school shootings are rare.