12 fires in Diamond Complex of Umpqua National Forest totals over 3k acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- Over 240 people are assigned to the 12 fires burning in the Diamond Complex of the Umpqua National Forest in Douglas County.

According to the Interagency Incident Management Northwest Team 7, the 12 fires total over 3000 acres with the biggest being the Pine Bench Fire at 1107 acres, the Trail Fire at 744 acres and the Lemolo Fire at 373 acres.

While the Pine Bench Fire and the Lemolo fire are both 0% contained, the Trail Fire is up to 5% contained.

Northwest Team 7 says even though dry fuels, warm dry weather and difficult terrain are making it harder to contain the fires, the team is making good progress.

“We did, you know, receive a lot of lightning in and around our complex. Resources are continuing to scout, and we did have an IR flight to identify those, and we’ll just continue that effort with the primary objective of full suppression tactics,” Operations Section Chief Jesse Kiene said.

Level 3 Go Now and Level 2 Be Set Evacuation notices are still in place for both the Trail Fire and the Lemolo Fire.

Head to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website for more evacuation information.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.