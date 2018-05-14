12 people affected by Eagle Point house fire

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Twelve people were reportedly displaced by a house fire in Eagle Point Sunday night.
The American Red Cross said a single-family home in the 6400 block of Monte Vista Court caught fire on the night of May 13.
Six adults and six children were affected by the fire. The Red Cross said they’re assisting by providing temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services and mental health services.
The Red Cross is reminding the public they offer installation of free smoke alarms for residents in our community. You can call 503-528-5783 or visit http://www.redcross.org/CascadesHomeFire for more information.
