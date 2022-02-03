120 space RV park approved in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass ‘Urban Area Planning Commission’ approved a plan for a new 120-space RV park. The park would be on NE Greenfield Road, north of I-5. The developer says they want to incorporate almost all of the historic structures already on the site and build new amenities. It plans on installing a swimming pool, storage units, pickle ball courts and even a wine room.

“It definitely would be a new commercial business in this section of town. As part of the approval, they’ll be in improving the street frontage on Greenfield Road as well as improving some area sewer systems,” said interim principal planner, Ryan Nolan.

Nolan said the work should be completed in a year, unless the developers apply for a six month extension. Verbal approval was given on the RV park last week and full written approval is expected February 9.

