12,000 pounds of cocaine found on submarine in the Pacific Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) – Nearly 12,000 pounds of cocaine was found aboard a submarine in international waters.
Video shows the first interaction with the submarine in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Officials say the sub was first spotted by air then intercepted by a Florida-based Coast Guard crew.
Once onboard, the group found close to 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $165 million.
Daytime images show crews taking the drugs off the submarine.
Nearly 1,100 pounds were offloaded due to safety concerns. The rest was kept on the vessel.
Officials arrested the four suspected drug smugglers onboard. No word yet on their charges.