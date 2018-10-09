123 missing kids recovered in one-day Michigan sweep

DETROIT, Mich. – Over 100 missing children were identified and recovered in and around Detroit, Michigan over a 24-hour period.
The U.S. Marshals Service said on September 26, officers from all over Wayne County participated in Operation MISafeKid, a missing juvenile sweep with an emphasis on sex trafficking.
301 files on missing kids were distributed to participating officers, 123 of those kids were physically located and interviewed.
In one case, a homeless juvenile who didn’t have anything to eat in three days was turned over to child protective services.
Three of the children recovered were possibly involved in cases of sex trafficking.
The U.S. Marshals Service explained, “The message to the missing children and their families that we wish to convey is that we will never stop looking for you.”