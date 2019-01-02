1:29 am – New Year’s baby says hello to 2019

MEDFORD, Ore.– The first baby born in the Rogue Valley for the new year made her appearance at 1:29 a.m. and she came as a bit of a surprise to mom and dad.
Grants Pass residents Maren and Chad Padovich said they weren’t expecting their baby for another 5 weeks but it just so happens their daughter, Olivia, wanted to make a special appearance.
When she was born, Olivia weighed 6 lbs 11 oz and was 18 3/4 inches. This is Chad and Maren’s fourth child and their second daughter. They said their first daughter was so happy to find out that she was going to have a little sister.
Olivia’s birth took them by surprise but the couple says they couldn’t be happier with her arrival and want to give her the best life for 2019.
According to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center where she was born, Olivia was one of three babies to be born at the hospital Tuesday morning. The other two were a boy and a girl.
While she was the first born in Jackson County, Olivia wasn’t the firstborn in Oregon. At this point, news outlets in Portland were reporting a baby there was born at 12:58 a.m.
Still, Olivia’s parents are just happy that she’s here and healthy.
