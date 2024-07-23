$12K in grant money is coming to four southern Oregon non-profits

SOUTHERN OREGON – Four non-profit organization across southern Oregon are set to receive $12,000 from the Avista Foundation in support of education and youth development.

They are four of 40 second-quarter grants totaling $201,750 awarded to non-profits in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

In southern Oregon, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley and Grants Pass’ Crossing Bridges Therapeutic Riding Center will each receive $2,500. Klamath Falls CASA is set to get $5,000 and the YMCA of Grants Pass will be awarded $2,000.

The money awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley will help expand its science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) program.

“Together with our partners, we are making a difference in the lives of young people. Avista is proud to support the vital programs and organizations that nurture, educate, and uplift our youth,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.

This is one of four grant cycles the Avista Foundation offers each year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.