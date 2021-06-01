13 alleged illegal marijuana operations busted in Josephine County this year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Nearly 100,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized in Josephine County since the beginning of this year.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said from January 1 until now, there were 13 operations targeting illegal marijuana grows in the county. The operations took place at the following locations:
- Redwood Hwy/Midway Ave
- 500 block of Azalea Dr
- 4000 block of Galice Rd
- 3000 block of Rockydale Rd
- 1000 block of E Fork Rd
- 1000 block of Boundary Ln
- 4000 block of Redwood Hwy
- 2000 block of Lake Shore Dr
- 6000 block of Rockydale Rd
- 2000 block of Cheney Creek Rd
- 8000 block of Monument Dr
- 100 block of Queen of Bronze Rd
- 27000 block of Redwood Hwy
The searches, made in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, yielded 96,673 marijuana plants, 46 firearms, and $616,068 in cash along with multiple water pumps, generators, and heavy machinery.
The sheriff’s office said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, specific details about the searches are being kept confidential.
“As our citizens have seen this year, cultivation sites in the marijuana industry are more robust and have grown,” JCSO said. “Your Sheriff’s Office is committed to combating the illegal grows within Josephine County. You can expect routine informational press releases in the future.”