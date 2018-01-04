13 elk killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – 13 elk were killed after a vehicle plowed through a herd on a highway west of Portland.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 4 on Sunset Highway west of North Plains.
Deputies said a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling on the highway when it crashed into several elk that were crossing the road.
Oregon State Police said, “There were 13 known elk hit by at least one, possibly more, vehicles. Approximately half of the elk were killed on scene and the others were put down for humanitarian reasons.”
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are working to salvage meat and distribute it to local food banks and senior centers.