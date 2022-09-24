13 malnourished dogs found at dog daycare business in Grants Pass

Josephine County Animal Control Officers recovered 13 malnourished dogs from Pawsitive K9 Solutions. Police searched Pawsitive K9 Solutions on September 21st.

Deputies and animal control found the dogs all at different levels of malnourishment, some requiring immediate care from veterinarians. Officers determined the dogs had been neglected for some time.

The dogs were taken to the Josephine County Animal Shelter. Officers say they are doing well and are getting the care they need at the shelter.