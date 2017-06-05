Home
14 arrested during Portland rally and counter-protest

Portland, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource)  – Police dispersed protesters opposing a pro-President Trump rally in Portland, Oregon.

Hundreds of them gathered in downtown Sunday, to counter a “Trump free speech” rally across the street.

But police say the counter-protesters started throwing bottles and bricks at one point.

That’s when officers used pepper spray and closed down the park where the anti-Trump rally was held.

Police say 14 people People were arrested Sunday – most of them in the anti-Trump crowd.

Tensions in Portland have been high since a deadly train stabbing blamed on a suspect who went on a hate speech tirade before the attack.

