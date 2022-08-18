14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl injured in Portland shooting

Author: KGW Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Northeast Rocky Butte Lane in Northeast Portland, by the Rocky Butte Natural Area, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the girl was treated at the scene, according to PPB. At least two homes and two vehicles were hit by bullets, PPB said.

No arrests have been made and police have provided no suspect information.

Portland has seen a sharp rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings over the past three years. Last year, Portland logged a record 88 homicides, more than three times its historical average, and is on pace to top that number, with 57 homicides this year, Portland police reported Thursday morning, including 51 shooting homicides.

A recent analysis conducted by the firm California Partnership for Safe Communities (CPSC), examined both homicides and non-fatal shootings in Portland from 2019 through 2021.

Over those three years, the analysis found, Portland saw a 144% increase in its homicide count and a 241% increase in non-fatal shootings that resulted in injury. The number of non-fatal shootings have followed a linear upward progression, adding about 100 additional instances each year since 2019. The city has seen 844 shootings this year, with 252 people injured in those shootings, Portland police reported.

That report’s data showed that 2019 marked a clear dividing line for when the spike began. Before that year, Portland continually remained below a 20-year average of 28 homicides per year, with 2004 marking the only prior exception, when there were 29 homicides. But Portland shot up to 36 homicides in 2019, 57 in 2020 and 88 in 2021.