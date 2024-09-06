14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect, father appear in court

Author: , , and

WINDER, Ga. (NBC News) – The teenager accused of shooting dead two students and two teachers at a Georgia high school appeared in court for the first time on Friday to face murder charges, hours after his father was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the shootings by allowing his son to possess a deadly weapon.

Colt Gray, 14, appeared in Barrow County Superior Court in Winder at 8.30 a.m. ET, where the judge said he faces four counts of felony murder. He is being treated as an adult in the case.

Shortly afterward, his father, Colin Gray, 54, appeared in the same courtroom, faced with 14 charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He was told he could face a maximum of 180 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News Thursday night that Gray gave his son an AR-15 style rifle as a gift.

The judge asked Colt Gray whether he was able to read and write in English and understood that he has the right to be provided counsel.

Gray — with shaggy seemingly-dyed blond hair and his hands shackled in front of him — spoke softly when he replied, “Yes, sir.”

An attorney spoke for Gray and requested no bond. Alternate counsel will be appointed for him by the end of the day.

Gray left the court but was brought back around 9 a.m. to correct one item on the record. The maximum penalty includes life with or without the possibility of parole, and does not include death.

His next hearing is set for Dec. 4 and he will remain at the Gainesville Youth Detention Center.

Gray is also accused of wounding nine others in the shooting spree at Apalachee High School in Winder.

Colin Gray appeared in court less than an hour later after his son did.

His attorney said new counsel would be assigned later Friday and did not submit a request for bond.

Colin Gray was seen rocking himself forwards and backwards as the judge spoke. His next preliminary hearing is also set for Dec. 4.

Colin Gray had gifted his son the weapon after the pair were interviewed by law enforcement officials in May 2023 in connection with reported online threats to carry out a school shooting, the two law enforcement sources said.

Colt Gray was not arrested after that interview because he could not be tied to an online account that made the threats, legal documents show.

Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said in a news conference after the hearings that Colt Gray will face additional charges in connection to the wounded in the shooting. When that time comes, he’ll have another preliminary hearing. Smith said his father could potentially face more charges as well in connection with the injured.

Smith also clarified that the two counts of second-degree murder that Colin Gray was charged with are in connection with the two children killed, as cruelty towards children that results in death can be charged under Georgia law.

It also emerged Thursday that Colt Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, was arrested in 2023 on family violence charges. Court records from Barrow County show that she pleaded guilty in December to one count each of second-degree criminal damage of property and criminal trespass-family violence.

A sentencing record also ordered Marcee Gray to have no contact with Colin Gray, except through a third party and on matters that involved the children or a divorce.

Marcee Gray also had warrants out of Barrow County for her arrest stemming from a November 2023 incident in which drugs were found in her car.

The warrants, obtained by NBC News on Friday, were for two charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after an officer found methamphetamine in a glass jar and fentanyl in a red clear baggie in her car. Further, the warrants were for misdemeanor dangerous drug possession stemming from a clear plastic baggie found with multiple Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride pills, misdemeanor drugs in original container as those pills were found in a baggie, possession of drug-related objects after a glass pipe was found and using a false license plate to conceal/misrepresent the identity of a car.

Smith said he believed Marcee Gray was cooperating with authorities in the investigation into her son.

