14 year old saved in water rescue on Klamath river

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters helped to rescue a 14 year old on the Klamath river, Wednesday morning.

According to Cal fire, it happened near the R-Ranch Lodge.

It was a multi-agency water rescue by the Hornbrook Fire Protection District, Montague Fire Department, Siskiyou County Sheriffs Office, and Mount Shasta Ambulance.

Cal fire also assisted and reminds people to be extra safe in rivers and lakes and always wear life jacket.

