14,000+ illegal marijuana plants seized in Jackson County raid

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon State Police uncovered a massive, illegal indoor grow in Medford.
According to investigators, 14,497 illegal marijuana plants were found at a property on Independence School Day Road when a search warrant was issued on April 11, 2019. They also found more than a half-million dollars in cash, 29 guns including two fully-automatic rifles, 6,000 Butane Honey Oil cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms and also some LSD. Investigators say the pot plants alone weighed over a thousand pounds and would have been sold for $15,000,000 once processed.