SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —It’s been over two months since the Mill Fire started devastating Siskiyou County.

Now some people are finding a place to call home, after being displaced.

15 families are moving into their new homes, at the Trailer Lane Campground.

Multiple agencies came together, like the Hi-lo Motel and RV Park, Fema, and others.

Siskiyou County OES says hopefully this little victory can bring some light to everyone.