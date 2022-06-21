15 local students participate in 10th annual Ashland Watershed Youth Program

ASHLAND, Ore. – This week, the Lomakatsi Restoration Project kicked off its 10th Annual Ashland Watershed Youth Program.

After a competitive application process, 15 juniors and seniors from high schools across the Rogue Valley were selected to participate in the ecological training and employment program.

They’ll spend the next month gaining hands-on experience with experts in forest and aquatic restoration.

On their first day, participants took a long hike through the Ashland Watershed as they learned about foundational ecological concepts before meeting with Lomakatsi’s leadership team to discuss a wide range of career pathways in natural resources and ecological restoration.

The program is a collaboration between numerous agencies including the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project, the West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project, and many others.

For more information, visit Lomakatsi’s website.