15 new coronavirus cases reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
On Wednesday, there were 116 cases of coronavirus in the county. On Thursday, that number jumped by 15 cases to a total of 131.
With the new numbers, Jackson County Public Health is encouraging the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces like grocery stores. “Face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public and social settings,” health officials said.
JCPH is also debunking some myths regarding face coverings. They want to reiterate the following facts:
- We wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Face coverings help us keep our respiratory droplets to ourselves, which means people who wear them prevent spreading the virus to others. There are many types of face coverings, scarves, bandanas, and homemade coverings with loops that go over the ears
- Face coverings don’t cause dangerous carbon dioxide to build up.
- Face coverings don’t cause enough carbon dioxide build-up to cause ill effects in otherwise healthy people. In fact, masks have a tighter seal than face coverings and farm workers, custodial staff, and hospital employees all wear them to stay safe in their workplaces.
- Face coverings do not cause the virus to “reactivate.”
- Once you have a viral infection, wearing a face covering does not make it worse or make it last longer. It does, however, help you keep from spreading or passing it on it to others.