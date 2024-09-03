15-year-old loses life to cancer, memory lives on through boxing

MEDFORD, Ore. – The local community is remembering a 15-year-old boy who recently passed away after battling bone cancer for five years.

Elio was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019, following his death, Elio’s mom and his boxing coach say the teen left a lasting legacy at Spartan Boxing.

“Elio was amazing, you would’ve never known just by meeting him that he’s been battling cancer. He beat it twice and then he had the third time, but you would’ve never known, you wouldn’t, he had a huge smile on his face.”

Vanessa Jimenez is Elio’s mother. He was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, back in 2019.

“We first found out it was in his leg; he had been complaining about growing pains. Well, that’s what we were told by the doctor, that it’s typical growing pains, but through a biopsy, we found out that wasn’t the case,” Vanessa said.

Elio passed away earlier in August, but his mom says his memory lives on through his love of boxing.

At Spartan Boxing, Elio would regularly volunteer at the Summer Youth Camps and be involved in the gym’s community events.

“Elio even had so many surgeries, but the next day we were at the armory for a Spartan Boxing event, and you would’ve never known that he just had surgery,” Vanessa said, “and he was there cheering on Troy for one of his fights and then being there for the kids because the kids were fighting as well.”

Spartan Boxing Head Coach and Founder, Troy Wohosky says Elio and his family became a part of his family as well as a beacon of light in the gym.

“I’ve learned a lot just being around him because you know, he was flirting with death and at that time he was always giving back, always showing kids like leadership and teach others that man you gotta be grateful for your life, there’s people out there not knowing tomorrow is not promised,” Wohosky said.

In an effort to give back to Elio’s family, Wohosky is holding an Amateur Fight Night on September 7 at Rogue X. The complex’s first combat sports event.

There will be a 50/50 raffle that goes toward Elio’s family as well as sponsors and foundations hearing about Elio’s story.

“The meaning of his life is strength, and a warrior, a true Spartan because he never gave up, and that, seeing him is like ‘that’s how I wanna be’ you know what I’m saying?” Wohosky continued, “and like to always have a smile on their face, even in the face of death.”

