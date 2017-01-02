16-year-old shot and killed in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. – A teenage boy was killed after he apparently shot himself accidentally while handling a firearm, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said emergency responders received a report around 8:30 Saturday night of a shooting that occurred at a home on Robertson Bridge Road near Merlin.
When first responders got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and killed.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the boy shot himself accidentally while he was handling a gun.
OSP said the boy’s friends called 911 and tried to perform CPR, but he died before emergency personnel arrived.
Police said several of the boy’s friends may have left the scene before emergency crews arrived. Investigators want to speak with them to assist with the investigation.
If you have any information, call 541-776-6111.
OSP will not release any more information at this time, as it is an active investigation.
(This article has been updated with the boy’s correct age after Oregon State Police issued a correction to their press release.)