$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Medford

SALEM, Ore. – A lottery ticket purchased in Medford turned out to be worth $150,000.
Michael Faught, a former public works director now living in Lebanon, bought some Powerball tickets at the Medford Food for Less.
“The customer service clerk wanted to know if I wanted to purchase the $3 per line ticket,” Faught said. “I had no clue what she was talking about as we rarely purchase lottery tickets, so I just said, ‘Yes.'” That decision ended up tripling our win from $50,000 to $150,000!”
Faught said he and his wife were talking to a financial advisor and planned to use some of the money for home improvements and to “enhance” an already-planned trip to Disneyland.