16 arrested in latest greenway sweep

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police announced the completion of yet another sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on January 1 and 2, they notified illegal campers to vacate and remove their belonging. They focused on a stretch of the greenway off Table Rock Road.
Law enforcement returned to the campsites overnight to contact the people who remained after being warned to leave.
Nine people were arrested on warrants, four for trespassing, and two for probation violations. One person was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. 15 citations were issued for illegal camping.
Jackson County Community Justice work crews will clean up the debris left behind by the illegal campers.