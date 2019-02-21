16 crashes reported in northern California Thursday morning

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – 16 crashes occurred Thursday morning around Yreka and the community of Mt. Shasta.
The California Highway Patrol said starting at about 7:15 a.m., the Yreka dispatch center started receiving numerous calls regarding collisions, many on icy Interstate 5.
The first major crash involved an F-250 pickup truck which overturned near Grenada. When Grenada Fire District crews responded, they parked their rescue rig on the side of the highway. All the members of the crew were outside of the rig helping a patient when a Volvo semi-truck hauling a trailer slid out of control near the scene.
CHP Officer Golden said, “I heard the big rig and looked back to see it skidding out of control right toward the fire rig.” The fire rescue truck and the semi collided, sending the fire rig down an embankment where it overturned multiple times. At least 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the center divider after the crash. There were no injuries.
Then, at about 7:40, someone called 911 to report a crash on northbound I-5 south of the Grenada Irrigation District overpass. The witness didn’t see the crash, but they pulled over to help after finding an SUV against a tree in the drainage canal. The driver, an 81-year-old man from Mount Shasta, died. Two elderly sisters who were passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with major injuries.
“The California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to slow down when roadways are icy,” officers said. “All of the collisions this morning may have been prevented if drivers had reduced their speeds. After recent snow and/or rain, ice can build up quickly on the road. Check your tires to make sure they are adequate for ice and snow.”