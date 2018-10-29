16 taken into custody during “Operation Boo”

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – On Friday night, 16 people were arrested or detained during in Josephine County during “Operation Boo.”
Numerous local law enforcement agencies joined together to provide saturation patrols in the Illinois Valley and North Valley areas on O.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said during the course of the 6-hour operation, 28 traffic stops were made, 16 arrests and/or probation detainers were made, 3 vehicles were towed, 2 bars were checked, 13 contacts were made and 3 area checks were made.
According to the sheriff’s office, they’ll continue these types of operations in the future.
Not pictured above is Scott Michael Jones, who police said failed to appear in court to face charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants.