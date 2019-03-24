16-year-old DUII driver knocks out traffic lights in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A 16-year-old has been arrested on a chared of DUII after hitting a control box off of Merriman and Table Rock Road early Sunday morning.
Medford Police and the City of Medford were alerted to the incident after witnesses saw the damaged control box and traffic lights at the intersection were out.
Police said they were able to find the suspect as a trail of fluid led them right to the vehicle at the 500 block of Table Rock Road. The driver was still asleep in the vehicle and was uninjured.
Public work crews were currently working on getting the traffic lights working as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
The 16-year-old will be charged for the damage to the control box and may face charges of hit and run, and criminal mischief, according to police.
