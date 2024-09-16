16th Annual Monster Dash coming to Ashland this Halloween

ASHLAND, Ore. – You might be working on your best “Monster Mash” right now to get ready for Halloween, but you should also be working on your “Monster Dash,” too.

That’s because registration is open for Ashland’s Annual Monster Dash. The race is a Southern Oregon spooky staple going on 16 years now.

This year’s race will be Saturday, October 26, the money raised by the dash supports Ashland public schools.

This year, there’s a one mile, 5k and 10k to sign up for.

Head to Ashlandmonsterdash.com to find out more and to sign up.

