Home
17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

Health News Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Health officials in Jackson County are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, the total case count is 352 in Jackson County. 106 of those are still considered active.

So far, there has been one COVID-related death in the county.

“Jackson County Public Health is stressing the importance for people to take preventative action and wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands regularly, frequently disinfect surfaces that or touched often, to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19,” health officials said. “The more people someone interacts with and for longer periods of time, the great the risk is for contracting and spreading COVID-19. By knowing and understanding the risk of our actions and activities, we can make informed decisions that not only impact our own health but also protect the health of everyone around us.”

For more details about COVID-19 in the county, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/COVID-19-News/situation-in-jackson-county-oregon-1

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »