17-year-old stabbed with a box cutter, four juveniles under arrest

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– On Saturday night, officers from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to 1327 NE Evans Street for a reported stabbing.
On arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male victim with non-life threatening injuries. He was later transported to Three Rivers Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The investigation revealed the assault was related to an interaction the victim had with a female juvenile known to the victim. It’s unknown what the nature of that interaction was at this time.
Police arrested four male juveniles they say confronted and assaulted the victim over this interaction. During the assault, one of the juveniles stabbed the victim in the back with a box cutter. They then fled the scene but were located hours later.
The listed male juveniles were located, interviewed and all four were lodged at the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center.
Due to the nature that these were juveniles, their names are not being released at this time.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.