173rd Fighter Wing’s Sentry Eagle 2022 cleared for take off

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Team Kingsley’s Sentry Eagle event is cleared for take-off Saturday in Klamath Falls. But before it kicks off on Saturday morning, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at what the National Guard does daily.

A bird’s eye view of southern Oregon from up above 22,000 feet. On Friday, local media outlets had the opportunity to fly in a KC-135 Stratotanker, that’s a military aerial refueling aircraft. The 141st Air Refueling Wing and 116th Air Refueling squadron out of Spokane, Washington led the mission.

During the flight, 5 F-15 Eagles from Kingsley Field got refueled mid-air. The exercise is part of their preparations for the 173rd Fighter Wing’s Sentry Eagle event Saturday at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.

“Once every couple of years, we open the doors and allow all of our community to come in here and see what Kingsley Field really provides to our community,” said Col. Lee Bouma 173rd Fighter Wing Commander.

This is the first Sentry Eagle Klamath Falls has seen since 2017. It’s a big economic boost for the community since the 173rd is the 2nd largest employer in the area, with over a thousand personnel. The pandemic and runway construction has kept Sentry Eagle from being held for the last few years.

“The last couple of years have been tough for everybody in the nation certainly it’s great to get back to a sense of normalcy, the sun is shining, it’s 90 degrees, there are airplanes, we’re able to see each other’s faces and really enjoy being together again,” said Col. Bouma.

There will be multiple aerial demonstrations, viewing opportunities, recruiting events, local vendors, and more.

“There’s flying events, and a BMX bike demo here throughout the day so whatever makes you most excited, bikes or airplanes this is the place to be this weekend,” said Col. Bouma.

The 173rd Fighter Wing reminds the public that Kingsley Field is an active military base. Weapons, firearms, explosives, drugs, and alcohol are not allowed.