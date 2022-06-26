173rd Fighter Wing’s Sentry Eagle is back for first time since 2017

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – For the first time in a couple of years the 173rd Fighter Wing hosted its Sentry Eagle Open House on June 25th.

The event provided a behind-the-scenes look at what the people of the 173rd Fighter Wing do on the base. There were also multiple aerial demonstrations, viewing opportunities, and recruiting events. Organizers were happy to invite the public back to the base.

“The last couple of years have been tough for everybody in the nation and its certainly great to get back to a sense of normal, the sun is shining, its ninety degrees, we’re all outside, there are airplanes, we are able to see each other’s faces and really enjoy being together again,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander.

Colonel Bouma says he was happy to be the spokesperson for the event and thanks the people who came before him for setting up the event.