17,500 illegal marijuana plants found in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were found during a search at a Medford property.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 block of South State Road in Medford.
At the location, investigators found 17,500 illegal marijuana plants and 3,900 pounds of processed marijuana.
JCSO said the search was made in connection with a several months-long investigation into a black market marijuana processing operation.
26 workers at the site were temporarily detained. The primary suspect was not on the property when the search took place.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be provided by police at this time.