Home
17th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival going strong

17th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival going strong

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Anybody with a sweet tooth will be happy to know they can still sign up for the 17th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival. It went virtual this year due to the pandemic.

One of the organizers says the online event has 20 different presentations for people to watch.

She says the biggest perk of the festival going virtual is that artisan chocolatiers from all over the world were able to participate.

“There are 20 different presentations to get people to learn different aspects of chocolate. Where it comes from, how it’s processed, how it’s created into bars and truffles, the art of chocolate,” said organizer, Karolina Lavagnino.

The festival will be over next weekend.

That’s when organizers will know much money was raised for Habitat for Humanity.

If you’re interested in purchasing a $15 online pass to learn more about chocolate or order your own chocolate to try visit oregonchocolatefestival.com.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »