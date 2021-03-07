17th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival going strong

ASHLAND, Ore. — Anybody with a sweet tooth will be happy to know they can still sign up for the 17th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival. It went virtual this year due to the pandemic.
One of the organizers says the online event has 20 different presentations for people to watch.
She says the biggest perk of the festival going virtual is that artisan chocolatiers from all over the world were able to participate.
“There are 20 different presentations to get people to learn different aspects of chocolate. Where it comes from, how it’s processed, how it’s created into bars and truffles, the art of chocolate,” said organizer, Karolina Lavagnino.
The festival will be over next weekend.
That’s when organizers will know much money was raised for Habitat for Humanity.
If you’re interested in purchasing a $15 online pass to learn more about chocolate or order your own chocolate to try visit oregonchocolatefestival.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.