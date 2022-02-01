18-year-old Eagle Point woman arrested for attempted murder, police say

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to stab someone to death in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of Sunday, January 30, deputies responded to a reported fight between two males in the 7400 block of Gladstone Avenue. When they arrived they found a stabbing victim walking along Avenue A covered in blood. That person was taken to a hospital where they underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

Investigators said they determined that during the fight, 18-year-old Samantha Kay Dietrich of Eagle Point stabbed the victim several times in the abdomen with a small pocket knife.

The sheriff’s office said Dietrich was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Evidence relating to the investigation will be presented before a grand jury on Thursday.

No further information was released at the time this article was published.