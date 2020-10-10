$19.5M GP entertainment venue plans submitted

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Building plans have been submitted for a new entertainment venue in Grants Pass.
The building would be located on the Josephine County fairgrounds, in conjunction with TMB racing. TMB racing is a horse racing company created by Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma.
The entertainment venue will include a gaming floor, bars, a full service restaurant, a coffee shop and a banquet room. The building will be just over 32 thousand square feet.
Tamra Martin, the Josephine County fairgrounds and event center director said, “We support the new entertainment venue and recognize it’s positive impact on Josephine County’s economy and the fairgrounds.”
The project is estimated to cost $19.5 million dollars. The plan could be approved within the month.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!