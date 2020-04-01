19 people dead from COVID-19 on Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Another person in Oregon died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to 19.
The Oregon Health Authority said the latest death was reported Wednesday morning. The nineteenth COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She had underlying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 736.
Health officials listed the following websites for more information:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.