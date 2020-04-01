Home
19 people dead from COVID-19 on Oregon

19 people dead from COVID-19 on Oregon

Health News Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

SALEM, Ore. – Another person in Oregon died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to 19.

The Oregon Health Authority said the latest death was reported Wednesday morning. The nineteenth COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 736.

Health officials listed the following websites for more information:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »