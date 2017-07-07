19 “serious offenders” now eligible for early release in Shasta County

Shasta County, Calif. –19 northern California criminals are now eligible for early release based on provisions of California’s Proposition 57.
The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the notification came from the California Department of Corrections, and the office expects this is the first of many such notifications to come.
Prop 57 provides a parole process for inmates who have committed “non-violent” crimes once they have served time for their primary offense.
As a result, 19 convicted prisoners in Shasta County, many of whom have serious criminal histories, are eligible for early release even though they haven’t completed their court-issued sentence.
Among those eligible is Willard Daniels, convicted of criminal threats after an assault. He has a lengthy decades-old criminal history which included convictions for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Shasta County D.A., they have an opportunity to oppose early release, and local residents can “rest assured that District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett and her staff will work tirelessly to oppose early release for these, and other dangerous criminals.”