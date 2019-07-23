2 additional suspects arrested in rape, murder of Washington teen

CHEHALIS, Wash. (KOMO) – Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Lewis County boy last year.
Lewis County prosecutors said 17-year-old Michael D. Salazar and his mother, Amanda Haggerty, were arrested last week in connection to the death of Ben Eastman.
Brothers Jonathan Adamson and Benito Marquez invited Eastman to go camping with them, then beat, kicked, raped and murdered him on June 23 or 24, 2018.
Salazar is accused of knowing about the plan to assault Eastman before it happened but did nothing to warn anyone.
His mother is accused of helping to cover up the crime and mislead detectives.
They are the fifth and sixth persons to be arrested in the case.
B.J. Eastman is Ben’s dad. He said, “Kind of put you right back at square one. You know all the thoughts you’d have to relive them again that some one person could have stopped it.”
Four other suspects were charged last year in connection with the rape and murder of Eastman and eventually pleaded guilty.