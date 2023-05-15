2-alarm fire in Josephine County reported by 6 year old

WILLIAMS, Ore. – A child is being credited with helping keep a Josephine County House fire from spreading.

The fire broke out on the morning of May 14 at a house along the 17000 block of Williams Highway.

Multiple agencies responded to find the home fully involved with 10-foot flames shooting from the second-story roof.

The fire was quickly knocked down with no spread to the wildland around the house.

According to Williams Rural Fire Protection District, the fire was initially reported by a 6-year-old child who alerted her mother, likely keeping the fire from spreading further.

