2 arrested for burglarizing Camas home inside Nakia Creek Fire evac zone

Author: KGW Staff

CAMAS, Wash. (KGW) — Two people were arrested for burglarizing a Camas home located within a Level 2 evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

At 9:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a home located on Northeast Lessard Road between 323rd Court and Dial Road. The 911 caller said they saw two people enter buildings on their property through a home security camera.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle in a nearby driveway. When they approached the suspects, a man and a woman, both fled the scene. Officers saw items inside the suspects’ vehicle that they later confirmed were from inside the burglarized home. The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.

The female suspect was located and arrested shortly after fleeing. Christina M. Pfeifer, 28, of Vancouver, was booked in the Clark County jail and is facing charges of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

During an extensive search of the area that lasted several hours, detectives were unable to find the second suspect.

Hours later, at around 7:40 p.m., the second suspect was arrested after he experienced an unknown medical problem and needed an ambulance. Medics and CCSO deputies responded to the call and confirmed the man, 31-year-old William V. Golyshevsky, was the second suspect from the burglary.

Golyshevsky was taken to the hospital for treatment. Once he’s released from the hospital, Golyshevsky will be booked in the Clark County jail on charges of residential burglary and second-degree theft.