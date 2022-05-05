2 arrested in Medford mall shooting case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two arrests were made in connection with a shooting at the Rogue Valley Mall.

Medford police said just before 10:30 p.m. on April 23, 18-year-old Isael Telles-Cortes got into a fistfight with a juvenile during a carnival in the mall’s parking lot.

When the fight was over, 20-year-old Braulio Chavarin-Regalado gave Telles-Cortes a handgun, which he immediately used to shoot the victim several times.

It appears Telles-Cortes shot himself in the hand during the shooting, MPD said. He arrived at a local hospital the next day to be treated for the injury and was taken into police custody shortly thereafter.

On May 5, detectives and officers executed two search warrants in the 700 block of Narragan Street and the 800 block of Palm Street, which are the residences of the suspects. Chavarin-Regalado was arrested at his home on Narragen Street without incident.

Telles-Cortes and Chavarin-Regalado were both charged with attempted murder, assault, and riot. They remain behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.

According to MPD, the shooting remains under investigation due to the number of people involved.

Police said the juvenile victim is still hospitalized in good condition.