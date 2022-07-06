2 commercial vehicles crash on I-5 south of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Southbound Interstate 5 was shut down for hours after two commercial trucks collided Tuesday night south of Ashland.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said at about 7:15 p.m. on July 5 that two big rigs crashed near Exit 11 under the railroad trestle.

Both trucks were reportedly hauling wood products, mainly plywood and particle board.

Traffic was detoured around the crash using Exit 14 to Highway 99, and back onto I-5 south of the collision. However, vehicles ahead of the exit were stuck until a single lane reopened a few hours later.

At 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, ODOT said southbound traffic was still restricted to one lane.

For the latest information, visit http://www.tripcheck.com