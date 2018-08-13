2 dead after crash, fight on I-5 in Sacramento

Updated: 9:03 AM PDT Aug 13, 2018
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – A crash that led to a fight early Sunday morning left two men dead and resulted in an hours-long shutdown of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Arena Boulevard in Sacramento’s Natomas area, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash shortly before 4 a.m. and “continued to receive calls stating that there was a fight between two individuals that was moving northbound on the freeway,” according to CHP spokesperson Mike Zerfas.
The men fighting on the freeway were involved in the initial crash. Witnesses driving by said one of the men was hitting the other with some type of weapon, CHP said.
The man who was hit died from his injuries. His name has not been released
The suspect then continued walking north on the interstate. As he was walking, he was hit by a car and died, CHP said.
The driver of the car who killed the suspect was cooperating with CHP.
Traffic was diverted at Arena Boulevard. All lanes have reopened.