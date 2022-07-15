2 flaggers targeted by drivers in Jackson County construction zones, deputies say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police said they’re seeing an uptick of aggressive driving in local construction zones, with two recent incidents ending in arrests.

The first incident happened on June 23 on East Vilas Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect drove their vehicle toward a flagger in a closed part of the road. Luckily, the flagger was able to move out of the way and avoid injury and the suspect was ultimately arrested.

“Unfortunately,” deputies explained, “this was not the only aggressive driving incident with this driver in the area.”

On July 7, Table Rock Road was temporarily closed due to law enforcement activity when a person drove toward a flagger, hitting the worker. The driver was arrested and cited for reckless endangerment of a flagger.

“Nobody is a fan of detours, closures, and other impacts from the summer road construction season, but drivers are encouraged to remain patient, and if they lose their patience we are here to protect our roadway workers,” says JCSO Sergeant John Richmond.