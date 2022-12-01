2-hour delays Thursday for Prospect & Butte Falls charter schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With snow in the forecast, at least two Southern Oregon schools announced morning delays Thursday.

Prospect Charter School sent out the following notification Wednesday night:

“Due to the forecasted weather we will have a two hour delayed start tomorrow morning, Thurs., Dec. 1. All bus routes will run two hours later than normal and school will begin at 10 AM. Breakfast will not be served. Morning preschool is cancelled. There will be picture retakes as scheduled. Please send students dressed appropriately for the weather. Thank you for your continued support.”

Butte Falls Charter School will also be delayed: