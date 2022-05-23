2 illegal marijuana grows busted in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served two warrants last week and seized thousands of illegal plants.

The team served a search warrant in the 3000 block of South Side Road last Thursday. There, they found about 4,400 plants inside several greenhouses.

23-year-old Vincent R. Lopez was arrested at the scene.

The team served another warrant that same day at the 200 block of Forest Glen Road. Police said they found another 1,200 marijuana plants in more greenhouses.

Two people there were detained, but the main suspect is still at large.

The investigations are ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.