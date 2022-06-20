2 Jackson County Jail inmates hospitalized for apparent overdoses

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail inmates were hospitalized after suffering from apparent drug overdoses Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:24 a.m. on June 20, a corrections deputy noticed a person in custody with an apparent medical emergency. The deputy began treatment as a second person started showing signs of overdosing.

First responders were dispatched to the jail and a total of five doses of Narcan were administered.

Both patients were taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office and Medford police are investigating to determine the source of the contraband.

No further information was provided by investigators.