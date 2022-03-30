2 kids reported missing in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two children were reported missing in Ashland.

The City of Ashland sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon saying two girls went missing in the area of Ashland Street and Clay Street.

Not much information was provided, but the city said the girls are both white. One is described as 8 years old wearing a purple fleece top. The other is reportedly 6 years old and was wearing a navy blue top and pink pants.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 541-770-4784.